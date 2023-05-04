2,000 of the 7,000 jobs being added at United Airlines will be local at Newark Airport.

United Airlines to add 7,000 jobs, 2,000 at Newark Airport before expected summer travel surge

NEWARK (WABC) -- United Airlines is planning to add 7,000 jobs ahead of an expected summer travel surge.

The airline industry has not been seriously affected by the recent layoffs at large businesses.

Yet, United Airlines, as well as Delta and Southwest Airlines, will go on a hiring spree.

2,000 of the 7,000 jobs being added at United Airlines will be local at Newark Airport.

