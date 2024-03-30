United flight from Tel Aviv to Newark diverted to Stewart International Airport; injuries reported

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Several injuries were reported after a United Airlines flight headed to Newark International Airport in New Jersey was diverted to an airport in Orange County, New York on Friday.

Over 300 passengers and crew members were aboard United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv to Newark when it was diverted to Stewart International Airport around 6:45 p.m., according to officials.

When New Windsor EMS arrived, they say they encountered several patients who were complaining of nausea, vomiting, anxiety and motion sickness.

Seven passengers were taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall with minor injuries.

It's not clear yet what led to the injuries and why the flight was diverted.

It remains unknown if the remaining passengers are busing or flying to Newark Airport.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

