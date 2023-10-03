The USPS has created a new stamp to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

US Postal Service honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a new stamp

The U.S. Postal Service has created a new stamp to honor late Supreme Court Justice and Brooklynite, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The "Forever" stamp shows Ginsburg in her signature High Court attire, her black judicial robe and famous white-beaded collar.

The stamp was officially released to the public on Monday.

Ginsburg's granddaughter says she would have been thrilled by the postal service's honor.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87.

She is not the first Supreme Court Justice to be honored with a stamp, as the USPS has honored over a dozen justices in the past.



CNN contributed to this report.