The clerk who cares

Kindness in Action! Meet the man behind the counter making a difference on the UH campus.

Kindness in Action! Meet the man behind the counter making a difference on the UH campus.

Kindness in Action! Meet the man behind the counter making a difference on the UH campus.

Kindness in Action! Meet the man behind the counter making a difference on the UH campus.

HOUSTON, Texas -- With his cheerful demeanor and unwavering kindness, Richard Stidham has become a beloved figure on the University of Houston campus.

The 61-year-old is a cashier at the Student Center Market. His dedication to the students' well-being go above and beyond his clerical duties.

"When students come in, they are always in a hurry or they can be flustered, they can be worried but if you take just a second and talk to them... you can help people by just being kind," said Stidham.

As former pastor and a retired teacher, Stidham knows how to connect with students.

"I really think its about compassion. After you see the same people 5 days a week for a couple of weeks, you start to know who they and what's going on. Then you can see when something is not right," Stidham said.

In a world where academic pressures can be overwhelming, students say the presence of a caring individual like Stidham can make all the difference.