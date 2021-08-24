Pets & Animals

NJ woman accused of running unlicensed veterinary clinic in Totowa

By Eyewitness News
TOTOWA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman was arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed veterinary clinic.

Police say Alia Muslih, 39, of Montclair ran Totowa Animal Hospital out of Seven Star Pet Resort on Furler Street in Totowa.

Police say she ran both the hospital and resort and reinforced a false impression that she was a licensed veterinarian.

The New Jersey Board of Veterinary Medicine confirmed that Muslih is not a licensed veterinarian and that Totowa Animal Hospital is not a licensed veterinary clinic.

She was married to a real veterinarian, but he died of COVID-19. According to one story, he asked her not to sell the business.

Her real job was being an assistant, but a few customers Eyewitness News spoke to said she performed bloodwork on their pets.

It's not known what led prosecutors and police to investigate, but Muslih was arrested on August 20.

She is charged with theft by deception, corporate misconduct, animal cruelty, and unlicensed possession of prescription drugs.



She faces up to 10 years in prison for some of the offenses.

Muslih was released on pre-trial monitoring pending the disposition of charges against her and is barred from returning to the clinic or pet resort.

