Mayor Adams introduces 'Unlocking Doors' program to house homeless in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams introduced the 'Unlocking Doors' program Wednesday as a way to house those who are currently homeless in New York City.
The city will invest $10 million to renovate 400 vacant apartments that are currently unavailable due to their condition.
The 'Unlocking Doors' program plans renovate rent-stabilized apartments and begin accepting applications from property owners this summer.
People chosen to move into the renovated units will get a 2-year lease and ability to use a voucher to cover up to two-thirds of their rent.
