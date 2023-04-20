Mayor Adams introduces 'Unlocking Doors' program to house homeless in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC will invest $10 million in the 'Unlocking Doors' program as a way of giving rent-stabilized housing to the homeless.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams introduced the 'Unlocking Doors' program Wednesday as a way to house those who are currently homeless in New York City.

The city will invest $10 million to renovate 400 vacant apartments that are currently unavailable due to their condition.

The 'Unlocking Doors' program plans renovate rent-stabilized apartments and begin accepting applications from property owners this summer.

People chosen to move into the renovated units will get a 2-year lease and ability to use a voucher to cover up to two-thirds of their rent.

