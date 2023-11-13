2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding on Upper East Side

NewsCopter 7 is above the scene on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two workers were rescued from a dangling scaffolding on the Upper East Side.

The FDNY responded Monday after receiving a call around 3 p.m. for a report of workers hanging from a scaffolding located at East 75th Street and First Avenue.

Two workers were attempting to restore the building's facade.

They were safely rescued and brought in through a window and are safe. They are being evaluated.

There's no word yet on what caused the incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

