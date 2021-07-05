Man caught on camera burglarizing UWS home, while woman inside

The man was caught on security camera inside the home on Central Park West and 89th Street on June 24 at 1:05 a.m.
A 45-year-old woman was inside at the time, but never crossed paths with the burglar.
The woman only realized she had been burglarized after noticing her $2,400 MacBook Pro laptop was missing, prompting her to check her security camera video.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
