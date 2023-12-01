NYPD officer struck by 2-wheeled vehicle on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an NYPD officer was struck by a two-wheeled vehicle on the Upper West Side on Thursday.

Police responded to West 83rd Street and Riverside Drive around 2:15 p.m. and found a male NYPD officer lying on the roadway at that intersection.

The officer suffered an injury to his ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Heights. He's expected to survive.

There was a deliveryman at the scene after the incident, but it's not clear if that's the person who hit him.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

