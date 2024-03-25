Search for suspect after man stabbed in buttocks on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the buttocks on the Upper West Side on Monday, police say.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on W. 96 Street Street and Broadway.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his buttocks area.

The suspect -- a male wearing black sweatpants and blue bubble jacket -- fled on foot.

The victim was taken to St. Lukes Hospital and is stable.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

