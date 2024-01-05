Subway riders recount terrifying experience onboard train during sudden derailment

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Multiple commuters were left shaken after a partial train derailment on the Upper West Side injured several passengers Thursday afternoon.

At least 24 people, mostly passengers, suffered minor injuries after the first car of a 1 train made contact with a disabled train.

On that passenger train, officials say there were a couple of hundred people that had to be evacuated.

They also said that a train right behind the impacted train also had to be evacuated.

Fortunately, officials were able to get everyone above ground without having them on the actual track bed.

Videos recorded by passengers showed a chaotic scene, as several people described to Eyewitness News.

"Our car was the fourth car and to see that our, our train like kind of tilted to the side and then everyone started panicking," recounted Jessica Tyler. "Everyone started panicking because we could smell the smoke."

Many passengers also recalled having panic attacks during the frightening ordeal, which prompted some to take actions out of panic.

"I was panicking at first, trying to calm down," said Zor Sanchez, who was in the subway train behind the impacted train. "People were hopping off the train and walking on the tracks and going to the other side, where people were helping them up."

"People were going on the train tracks, none of them got electrocuted," added Mari Reyes. "Some of them got off the train and on to the other side."

Some customers recalled smoke filling up inside the train, which added to the shroud of panic.

"The train did fill up with smoke, we saw lots of sparks," said Daniel Torres "Everyone said to open the window. So, everyone quickly opened the windows, which helped dissipate the smoke."

There were also good Samaritans who stepped in to help others maintain their composure during what was an otherwise tumultuous scenario.

"Next thing I know they're talking about it's going to be a five-to-ten-minute wait, so me and some other dude, we controlled the regulation of the people that was already there on the train and tried to get them not to panic or go into frantic mode," said Gregory King.

Officials held a news conference following the incident and went into some of the details of what actually led to the derailment, revealing that vandalism played a factor.

NYC Transit Authority President Richard Davey said the disabled train had been "vandalized" after a number of emergency cords had been pulled by someone, which is why it was still stuck at the station.

MTA and FDNY officials brief the public after a minor subway train derailment in Manhattan Thursday.

"The out of service train had been vandalized, a number of emergency cords had been pulled earlier by someone," said Davey. "They were able to reset everything, but one and that was the reason why that train was still stuck in the station."

Due to the disruption, several subway delays are expected in the evening and morning commute as work is underway to get service back in order.

