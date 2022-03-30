Food & Drink

USDA predicts consumers will spend up to 4% more for food by the end of the year

EMBED <>More Videos

USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices

Get ready for even higher prices at the grocery store.

The United States Department of Agriculture released its food price outlook for 2022, which predicts the cost of groceries will continue to rise, and consumers could be spending up to 4% more for food by the end of the year.

The agency says the cost of many kitchen staples will rise.

Dairy prices are expected to increase up to 5%, while poultry could cost 7% more. And, prices for cereals and baked goods could go up about 4%.

Eating out is also expected to get more expensive. The USDA predicts restaurant prices will increase anywhere from 5.5 to 6.5% this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkinflationmoneyfoodu.s. & worldfood safetygrocery store
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Woman smashes taxi cab window with cinder block in NYC robbery
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Shoplifting suspect tried to stab security guard with syringe: NYPD
Mayor Adams to unveil plan to combat NYC homelessness
RoboBurger vending machine opens for customers
Show More
Man convicted of Chanel robbery in SoHo facing 40 years behind bars
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
MTA Hero: Bus driver helps reunite lost elderly man with family
NYC Mayor Adams to sign rent stabilization bill
More TOP STORIES News