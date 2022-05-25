Designer of casket for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen headed to help families in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas -- It's extremely hard for the families of the school shooting in Uvalde to wrap their heads around funeral arrangements, but someone is trying to make things a little easier.ABC13 learned a custom casket maker is headed there now.SoulShine Industries posted on Facebook, "I was asked to help with the caskets and talk with families. This is something no family should ever have to deal with."The company, based in Edna, in Jackson County, helped relatives of other high-profile murder victims, including Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.Trey Ganem, the owner of the company, said he worked with Guillen's family to create the custom casket, which features Guillen's favorite color, combined with the Mexican and American flags, and the Virgin Mary, which reflects the family's Catholic faith.Ganem has spent almost three decades making custom caskets for families."We try to bring light to a dark time in what we do," said Ganem. "I don't want this to be swept under the rug. I think with everything going on with the pandemic and everything else that is happening right now, I think this deserves just as much media coverage to show what this young lady did for us."He donated a casket to the family of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who was murdered by her mother's boyfriend back in 2019.