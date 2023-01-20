74-year-old woman found dead with hands, feet tied inside Upper West Side apartment

The victim was discovered by her sister during a wellness check.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was found tied up and dead in her Upper West Side home.

Police responded to the victim's apartment on West 83rd Street on Wednesday just before 10 p.m.

They found Maria Hernandez unconscious with her hands and feet tied up.

Hernandez's sister discovered the victim during a wellness check.

There were no signs of forced entry in the apartment and police do not yet know if anything was taken.

Authorities didn't notice any other signs of trauma on the victim, but the case is being investigated as a homicide because she was tied up.

Few other details were released.

