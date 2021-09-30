Health & Fitness

Judges grant temporary injunction against NY health care vaccine mandate for religious exemption

Vaccine mandate for NY health care workers faces legal challenges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The lawyer representing the three nurses in court in Lower Manhattan just got a temporary restraining order for his clients, two nurses at Syosset Hospital and a third in Syracuse.

The injunction will temporarily block the state from enforcing its vaccination mandate on health care workers with a religious exemption.

The nurses say the order violates their religious rights.

The three-judge panel set a hearing for Oct. 14, ostensibly putting enforcement on hold until then.

A separate judge had already issued a similar restraining order upstate until Oct. 12.

