Judges grant temporary injunction against NY health care vaccine mandate for religious exemption

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The lawyer representing the three nurses in court in Lower Manhattan just got a temporary restraining order for his clients, two nurses at Syosset Hospital and a third in Syracuse.The injunction will temporarily block the state from enforcing its vaccination mandate on health care workers with a religious exemption.The nurses say the order violates their religious rights.The three-judge panel set a hearing for Oct. 14, ostensibly putting enforcement on hold until then.A separate judge had already issued a similar restraining order upstate until Oct. 12.----------