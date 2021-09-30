Judges grant temporary injunction against NY health care vaccine mandate for religious exemption

The injunction will temporarily block the state from enforcing its vaccination mandate on health care workers with a religious exemption.
The nurses say the order violates their religious rights.
The three-judge panel set a hearing for Oct. 14, ostensibly putting enforcement on hold until then.
A separate judge had already issued a similar restraining order upstate until Oct. 12.
