Coronavirus Updates: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett backs university's vaccine mandate

Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, acted alone and did not refer the matter to the full court.
This marks the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on the legality of a mandate experts increasingly believe will combat the spread of COVID-19.
The move could signal that similar vaccine mandates will be upheld.
Here are more of today's headlines:
FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for immunocompromised ahead of CDC meeting
U.S. regulators have okayed an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge. In the decision, announced late Thursday night, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
NYC Catholic schools mandate masks
The Archdiocese of New York and Diocese of Brooklyn both announced Thursday that all students, faculty and staff at Catholic schools will be required to wear masks when the academic year begins in September. There will be no remote or hybrid options available.
Mount Sinai Health System mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
Mount Sinai Health System announced Thursday that all employees will be required to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 13. Leaders at the largest health system in New York City made the decision amid increases in cases caused by the rapid spread of the delta variant and as an added measure to protect faculty and staff who have worked tirelessly caring for patients during the pandemic.
"Over the past weeks and months, we have worked hard to encourage every member of our Mount Sinai family to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to protect you, your patients, your coworkers, your families, and your communities," President and CEO Dr. Kenneth Davis said in an internal message to staff. "We are grateful for those of you who got the vaccine. Given the increased incidence and the rapid spread of the delta variant, we will be making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all faculty and staff, with limited exceptions for religious and medical reasons, and excluding employees who work fully remotely and have a current Remote Work Agreement in place. This will apply to employees at all Mount Sinai locations, including hospital, ambulatory, academic, corporate, and other sites."
COVID booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected
Some adults could have the option of getting a third dose of COVID vaccine as soon as this weekend. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make the recommendation as soon as today that people with compromised immune systems get a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online, cybersecurity expert says
As more schools, businesses and travel destinations require proof of vaccination, there are growing concerns about fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Offers to purchase fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are on apps like Telegram and WhatsApp according to Check Point Software Technologies. Maya Levine is a California-based cybersecurity expert for the company.
"For those people who are adamant against being vaccinated they're finding opportunities in not being limited in what they can do while still not getting vaccinated through buying these fake vaccination certificates," said Levine.
COVID increases risk of premature birth in pregnant women, study shows
The CDC is now urging pregnant women to get vaccinated. The strengthened guidance comes from new data that shows no increased risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy and no safety concerns late in pregnancy, with an mRNA vaccine.
"Early on, it was very understandable to wait for more data," said Dr. Stephanie Gaw, a high risk UCSF OBGYN.
But now, eight months into the vaccine rollout, with safety data from thousands of pregnant women, she says this to expecting moms: "I would recommend going and getting the vaccine as soon as possible. I think it's the best thing that you can do for you and your baby."
Buffalo Bills to require masks in indoor stadium settings
The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that masks or face coverings will be required for all fans, staff and vendors regardless of their vaccination status when visiting indoor settings at Highmark Stadium. That includes indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms and other enclosed spaces. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks in the outdoor areas of the stadium.
All Amtrak employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 or test weekly
Amtrak says all of its employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or they will be required to submit a negative COVID test result weekly. Additionally, all new Amtrak hires as of Oct. 4 must prove that they are fully vaccinated before they start.
NYSE floor traders must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 13
Full vaccination is required for access to the Trading Floor between 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday, according to an email obtained by ABC News.
'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan to mandate vaccines for most indoor activities. The mayor praised these early adopters, calling them public health heroes.
"Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," he said. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread, and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I'm proud to stand with them."
