91-year-old, 75-year-old go on first date on Valentine's Day

JERICHO, New York (WABC) -- On this Valentine's Day, a date between two New Yorkers is proof that it's never too late to put your heart and soul into searching for love.On Monday, 91-year-old Joseph Santomero went on his first official date with 75-year-old Barbara Levien, at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho on Long Island.They both used to be married but have been single for some time.With the help of a local matchmaker, they're now getting another shot at love."I haven't had anyone to love in several years now and it got a little lonely and I had a desire to meet someone," Santomero said."I'm a little bit overwhelmed, I really didn't expect all of this but it's been great, great meeting Joe," Levien said.Santomero is a former Marine, and Levien used to be a schoolteacher in Brooklyn.Here's to many more years of enjoying life and love to the fullest.----------