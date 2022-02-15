91-year-old, 75-year-old go on first date on Valentine's Day

On Monday, 91-year-old Joseph Santomero went on his first official date with 75-year-old Barbara Levien, at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho on Long Island.
They both used to be married but have been single for some time.
With the help of a local matchmaker, they're now getting another shot at love.
"I haven't had anyone to love in several years now and it got a little lonely and I had a desire to meet someone," Santomero said.
"I'm a little bit overwhelmed, I really didn't expect all of this but it's been great, great meeting Joe," Levien said.
Santomero is a former Marine, and Levien used to be a schoolteacher in Brooklyn.
Here's to many more years of enjoying life and love to the fullest.
