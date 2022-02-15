Society

91-year-old, 75-year-old go on first date on Valentine's Day

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

91-year-old, 75-year-old go on first date on Valentine's Day

JERICHO, New York (WABC) -- On this Valentine's Day, a date between two New Yorkers is proof that it's never too late to put your heart and soul into searching for love.

On Monday, 91-year-old Joseph Santomero went on his first official date with 75-year-old Barbara Levien, at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho on Long Island.

They both used to be married but have been single for some time.

With the help of a local matchmaker, they're now getting another shot at love.

RELATED | Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine's Day
EMBED More News Videos

The Times Square Alliance was hosting a full day-long celebration of romance with surprise proposals, a wedding and a vow renewal in Times Square. Lauren Glassberg has the story.



"I haven't had anyone to love in several years now and it got a little lonely and I had a desire to meet someone," Santomero said.

"I'm a little bit overwhelmed, I really didn't expect all of this but it's been great, great meeting Joe," Levien said.

Santomero is a former Marine, and Levien used to be a schoolteacher in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.



Here's to many more years of enjoying life and love to the fullest.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjerichonassau countydatingromancevalentine's daylove
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Track fire causes, smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station
More than 100 trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
Vigil for woman followed into her NYC apartment and murdered
1,430 unvaccinated NYC employees terminated last week
7 On Your Side tips to beat inflation on furniture, groceries & more
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
Show More
Niece charged with murder, accused of killing aunt with hammer
AccuWeather: Sunny, not as harsh
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against NY Times
Firefighters brave elements to battle 3-alarm NY blaze
How you can save at the pump as gas prices keep rising
More TOP STORIES News