  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Limited-edition Galentine's Day Stanley cup tumblers spark chaos at Target, selling out in minutes

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, January 4, 2024 1:39PM
Limited edition Galentine's Day Stanley cup tumblers spark chaos at Target, selling out in minutes
Limited edition Valentine's Day Stanley cups are causing chaos at Target.
WPVI

If you haven't snagged the latest Starbucks Stanley cup, you might have missed your chance -- unless you're willing to pay big bucks.

There was mayhem at Target stores over the item that caused scenes reminiscent of Black Friday. Some people even lined up as early as 3 a.m. in some places to make sure they got one.

Target's new Valentine's Day Stanley cups -- the "Galentine's Day" collection -- is already sold out.

Several Tik-Tok videos show people rushing to grab one, selling out in minutes.

Target and Stanley collaborated to release the limited edition tumblers, which come in two colors: Target red and "Cosmo pink."

The Valentine's Day-themed cup is the third collaboration between the companies.

The cups are sold exclusively at Target for $49.99. However, according to Delish, they're already up on resale sites like eBay, listed at prices up to $240.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW