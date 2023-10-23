Green Acres Mall locked down as police respond to possible shots fired

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- An active investigation is underway as Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream was locked down on Monday afternoon.

Nassau police said they responded to a report of possible shots fired inside the mall just after 11 a.m.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

