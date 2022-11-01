Worker falls from overpass, struck by vehicle on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens

MIchelle Charlesworth reports as a construction worker who was working on a bridge fell from the structure and was then hit by a car in Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A construction worker who was working on a bridge fell from the structure and was hit by a car in Queens.

The incident was reported on the northbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway just after 10:15 a.m.

The construction worker was on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge when he fell onto the expressway below.

He was then struck by a vehicle and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene after the incident. It was not yet clear if the driver was also hurt.

Two of the northbound lanes of the expressway were closed for the investigation.

This breaking story will be updated.

