2 New Rochelle businesses vandalized with spray paint, called 'genocide supporter'

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- In Westchester County, police are investigating a disturbing case of vandalism at two stores in New Rochelle.

Investigators say someone spray painted the words "genocide supporter" on the front windows of two businesses: Cheryl's Closet and Scoop Shop.

The shops are located in the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Plaza on Wilmot Road.

Police say the vandalism happened sometime after midnight.

The graffiti has since been removed.

It's believed the businesses may have Jewish owners.

A rally in support of the businesses is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday.

So far, there is no word of any suspects or arrests in the vandalism.

