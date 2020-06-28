missing person

'Unidentified' remains found near area where soldier's remains discovered, sources say

KILLEEN, Texas -- Witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a Killeen field on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 1:33 pm, officers were called to the 3400 block of Florence Road for an area check after people say they spotted remains while in the area.

KWTX-10 said the discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' remains on June 19.

This information comes as search crews continue to look for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen back in April, however, officials have not yet said if any of these cases were connected.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have removed the remains and sent them to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for further review.

SEE ALSO: Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says
EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.



Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.

