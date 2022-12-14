Tony-nominated actress Vanessa Williams makes debut at 54 Below in Theater District

Vanessa Williams will make her debut at 54 Below Tuesday night and runs for half a dozen shows through Sunday. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Vanessa Williams will make her debut at 54 Below Tuesday night and will perform half a dozen shows through Sunday.

Williams has been nominated once for a Tony on Broadway, four times for an Emmy, and has 11 Grammy nominations for her music.

Williams grew up in Westchester. She is the daughter of two music teachers.

At 54 Below, Williams will sing her hits, Broadway classics, and of course beloved holiday songs.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to Williams about what fans can expect from her show in the Theater District.

"It's an intimate, sexy place, very classy. Kind of feel like you're going back in time because those days of supper clubs listening to jazz and you know those wonderful songstresses singing their classic show tunes are kind of few and far between now so I feel like it's a legacy I need to continue," Williams said.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube