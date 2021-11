Volunteers step up to help 90-year-old veteran robbed at gunpoint in NYC apartment

EMBED >More News Videos Walter White, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran, was robbed at gunpoint in his own apartment in Harlem on Edgecombe Avenue.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Kind-hearted New Yorkers took action after a 90-year-old Korean War veteran was robbed at gunpoint inside his Harlem apartment.Eyewitness News spoke to Walter White earlier in the week after the veteran was robbed on Saturday, November 6 after moving into the apartment two weeks ago.The 90-year-old disabled veteran had no furniture and was sleeping on the floor on top of his duffels.White heard a knock on the door and thought it was the superintendent. Instead, it was an armed robber who heartlessly took what little cash the victim had and his cell phone.After Eyewitness News aired the story, there was an outpouring of compassion.My Brother Vinnie is a charity that helps veterans. An army of volunteers knocked on White's door Sunday to set up some curtains, give him a place to sit and they brought some nonperishable foods.From crooks to angels, White was deeply touched by it all."This shows me that God loves me. Not how much I love him. How much he loves me. My life was in his hands," White said."This is terrible what happened to him, but I think God put him in this place for something better to happen to him," My Brother Vinnie volunteer Paula Miritello said. "We've become a family. Walter is a very unique and beautiful soul."Police say no arrests has been made yet, but White says he does not live in fear.He continues to go out as he pleases, and he continues to pray for the armed robber.----------