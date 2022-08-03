Hiring Our Heroes: Virtual Career Fair Town Hall

Join us for a town hall on Aug.10 at 1:00 p.m. to prepare vets and others for a career fair during the Veterans Institute Summit.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV is teaming with Hiring Our Heroes and the Veterans Institute Summit presented by Disney Institute and Wounded Warrior Project for a virtual town hall on August 10.

The goal of the event is to prepare veterans, military spouses, and caregivers for a career fair on August 31 during the Veterans Institute Summit.

Click here to register for the job fair on August 31, from 1-4 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon will anchor the town hall, set for Wednesday, August 10 at 1 p.m.

You can watch the town hall here, or by using our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

She will be joined by a panel of experts to answer questions live about how to help veterans transition into a civilian career.

Here's a list of the panelists:

Cappy Surette - Senior Manager, Executive and External Communications at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products and retired US Navy Captain

Meredith Lozar- Vice President, Military & Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and spouse to an active duty Marine Corps serviceperson

Phil Martin - Talent Acquisition Manager at Enterprise Holdings and former Marine

Beau Higgins - Senior Manager, Military Affairs at Amazon.com and retired Marine Corps Officer

Resources for veterans and service personnel transitioning to civilian life

Disney Careers/Heroes Work Here: Learning & development opportunities and other veterans resources

Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Department of Labor: Every year, approximately 200,000 men and women leave U.S. military service and return to life as civilians, a process known as the military to civilian transition. The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides information, tools, and training to ensure service members, and their spouses, are prepared for the next step in civilian life.

Veterans' Employment and Training Service: We prepare America's veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses for meaningful careers.

DAV: Military members separating from active duty should talk to a Transition Service Officer. Find your nearest Transition Service Officer at this url.

Registered Apprenticeship Program: To learn more about the benefits of developing a Registered Apprenticeship or how to formally register your program, visit our Registered Apprenticeship Program page or use our Partner Finder to contact your nearest apprenticeship consultant.

Wounded Warrior Project: Every warrior has a next mission. We know that the transition to civilian life is a journey. And for every warrior, family member, and caregiver, that journey looks different. We are here for their first step, and each step that follows. Because we believe that every warrior should have a positive future to look forward to.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation: We navigate a maze of more than 46,000 nonprofits to find, fund, and shape innovative programs in communities where our veterans, their families, and caregivers live and work. BWF leverages partnerships with leading nonprofits, corporations, the military and the government to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans and their families.

Military Community and Family Policy: Military Community and Family Policy is directly responsible for establishing quality-of-life policies and programs that help our guardians of country, their families, and survivors be well and mission ready. Military OneSource is the gateway to MC &FP programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community.

Joining Forces: Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. Our work is driven by their experiences.

Soldier For Life : Soldier For Life engages and connects the U.S. Army with organizations to support Soldiers, Veterans, and their Families to create opportunities. Once you earn the title Soldier, you are a Soldier for Life.

Additional resources for military spouses and families

Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP): The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO): Ensures military spouses have 24-7 access to online education and career information, resources, tools and assessments. Using the tools and assessments, spouses can begin to explore their interests, skills, passions and personality type to determine the best fit for education and career choices. Provides information, guidance, and support with education, career, and life decisions including working with one-on-one with a professional career coach.

National Military Family Association: The National Military Family Association Volunteer Corps is made up of service members, spouses, parents, retirees, survivors, veterans and concerned citizens who want to support serving military family members. Transferring Occupational Licenses and Certifications: Information from the U.S. Department of Defense about some of the most popular occupations that require a license or certification.

Careers with High Portability: Information from the U.S. Department of Defense to help military spouses find fulfilling work, build on your skills and experience and supplement the family income in spite of frequent moves, use this information to help you make informed career choices.

USA Jobs: Guidance on hiring spouses and spouse preference.