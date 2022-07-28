VP Kamala Harris, HUD secretary in Brooklyn today

They will meet with community leaders and discuss the Biden administration's investments in underserved communities, financial institutions, and small businesses.

BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Brooklyn Thursday along with Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge.

They will will tour the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation Economic Solutions Center and discuss the Biden administration's investments in underserved communities, financial institutions, and small businesses.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams will join Harris and Fudge for remarks afterward.

They will announce the investment of tens of billions of dollars from a coalition of 23 companies and foundations to underserved communities.

The announcement will take place at Restoration Plaza on Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, "a first-of-its kind community development corporation based in Brooklyn that helps expand access to capital and community development."

Harris will travel to Water Mill, NY in the Hamptons for a fundraising event later in the evening.

