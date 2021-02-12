kamala harris

Video of Vice President Kamala Harris' stair workout goes viral

WASHINGTON -- A video of Vice President Kamala Harris jogging in going viral.

She was filmed over the weekend jogging up and down the 58 steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Her husband, Doug Emhoff was also there running, as their secret service agents try to catch up.

The video has been viewed more than four million times.

As for President Biden, he is apparently a Peloton guy. The New York Times reported last year that he's a fan.

But, it's unclear if he was able to bring his bike to the White House, due to a possible cybersecurity risk.
