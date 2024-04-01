At least 2 injured after shooting at restaurant, car crash in Newark

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Monday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least two people were injured in a crash in Newark following a shooting at a local restaurant.

Officials say the crash occurred on Sanford Avenue at Abinger Place just after 3 a.m. Monday.

The victims appeared to have been fleeing a shooting at the Family Manor restaurant on Sanford Avenue. Authorities say a man was found with a gunshot wound at the restaurant.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

When officials arrived at the scene of the crash, they found two victims inside an overturned vehicle.

One man had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was also taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

A light pole and transformer were knocked down as a result of the crash, causing a power outage at Abinger Place from Silver Street to South Orange Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.