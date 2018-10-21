30 injured when floor collapses at party near Clemson University

Dozens were hurt when a floor collapsed at a party near Clemson Universty.

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WABC) --
Police say 30 people were injured when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party just off Clemson University's campus.

It happened around 12-30 a.m. at a clubhouse inside an apartment complex.

Investigator say the group leased the venue for the private event.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and no one was trapped, officials said.

Videos shot at the scene showed a large party with people jumping around and dancing when the floor suddenly gave out from under them.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

