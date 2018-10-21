CLEMSON, South Carolina (WABC) --Police say 30 people were injured when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party just off Clemson University's campus.
It happened around 12-30 a.m. at a clubhouse inside an apartment complex.
Investigator say the group leased the venue for the private event.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and no one was trapped, officials said.
Videos shot at the scene showed a large party with people jumping around and dancing when the floor suddenly gave out from under them.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
