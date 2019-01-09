SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a disturbing attack on a child was caught on camera.
The video shows two boys spraying water on an 11-year-old girl's face before punching her in the head several times. The boys also allegedly threw a backpack and plastic water bottle at her. The victim suffered minor injuries.
One 14-year-old suspect surrendered to police at the 61st Precinct with his mother Wednesday morning. He was charged with reckless endangerment and misdemeanor assault.
The NYPD continues to search for the second assailant.
Police said it happened on December 18 at 8 p.m. near Nostrand Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.
The girl and her family moved out of state after the attack, fearing it would happen again.
Police described one suspect as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and gray sneakers.
The second individual was described as a black male who was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
