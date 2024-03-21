STOMP Out Bullying, East Orange HS unveil safe space for students struggling with mental health

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new safe space is now up and running at one New Jersey high school, in an effort to prioritize students struggling with mental health and bullying.

East Orange Campus High School, in partnership with "STOMP Out Bullying," opened a Wellness Room full of vibrant colors, comfortable chairs and sensory items for kids to work though their emotions.

School officials said many students are still coping with the abuse suffered when they were stuck at home during the pandemic. Now that they're back, they receive counseling and have a place to work through their emotions.

The new space is being funded by the New York Jets Foundation.

According to DoSomething.org, one in five students ages 12-18 have been bullied during the school year. Approximately 160,000 teens have also skipped school because of bullying.

If you are struggling with bullying of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a volunteer Crisis Counselor for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

Lindsay Tuchman reports.

