New York Governor Hochul to sign 2 bills aimed at protecting kids online

Governor Hochul is expected to sign the legislation on Thursday.

Governor Hochul is expected to sign the legislation on Thursday.

Governor Hochul is expected to sign the legislation on Thursday.

Governor Hochul is expected to sign the legislation on Thursday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign new legislation into law on Thursday, meant to protect kids from the dangers of social media.

It's considered the defining public health challenge of our time, that is the impact of social media on young people's mental health.

Critics argue some platform algorithms are addicting to children.

Hochul is poised to sign two groundbreaking bills aimed at protecting kids online.

The first is The Safe for Kids Act.

It will require social media companies to restrict a child's access to addictive feeds.

The constant scrolling is sometimes referred to as the "doom scroll."

That legislation will apply to users younger than 18 years old, it will require age verification and parental content.

This also gives the attorney general the opportunity to seek penalties if the new law is violated.

Then there's the second piece to this puzzle, The Child Data Protection Act which prohibits sites from collecting, using, sharing or selling personal data of anyone under the age of 18 without consent.

"They're dealing with the negative effects of mental health that are driven by social media and the addictive algorithms that bombard users, creating, literally, addictions," Hochul said.

Just this week, the nation's top doctor, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, called for social media platforms to include health warnings for younger users, similar to what you see on tobacco products.

Research shows, kids who spend an average of three hours or more on social media a day, double their risk of anxiety and depression.

That's key because on average, adolescents spend roughly 4.8 hours a day on social media.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.