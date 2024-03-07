Texas mom 'intentionally mixed' drink that hospitalized son's school bully, officials say

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother "intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students," officials said.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother "intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students," officials said.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother "intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students," officials said.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother "intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students," officials said.

A Texas mother has been arrested after a drink she made for her son's bully sent him to the hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, reportedly mixed lemon juice, vinegar, salt and Gatorade together in a sports bottle on Tuesday and told her son to give it to a classmate who had stolen his drink the day before at Legacy Traditional School - Alamo Ranch, approximately 20 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by ABC News' San Antonio affiliate KSAT.

"Upon arriving to the school, deputies learned that the sick child was given a drink by a classmate during P.E. class," Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in their statement regarding the incident.

Shortly after the child consumed the drink, he reportedly began experiencing nausea and a headache and was taken to a hospital, sheriff officials say.

"Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized," Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in their statement. "Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital."

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother of the student who provided the drink "intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students," officials said.

Rossi was arrested and booked into jail where she was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.