Video: Homeowner chases would-be burglars out of Rego Park home

Surveillance video captured the pair running away.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Video shows a homeowner chasing two burglary suspects out of his home in Queens.

It happened near Saunders Street and 66th Avenue in Rego Park last Friday around 12:25 p.m.

Once he spotted the men inside his home, he chased them out before they had a chance to take anything.

Fortunately, the homeowner was not hurt.

The two men wanted for questioning were only described as being dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

