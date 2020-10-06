Man caught on surveillance stealing Torah from Yonkers synagogue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6680591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an incident where a female suspect vandalized a poster outside of a synagogue on the Upper East Side.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6797484" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has more on the closing of New York City pubic schools in COVID hot spot areas.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stole a Torah from a synagogue in Yonkers.Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the Lincoln Park Jewish Center on September 25, just days before Yom Kippur.The suspect then walks out with the Torah and other items, after changing into different clothes.Police say they are hoping to find the scroll so it can be returned to its rightful place.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, who is believed to be local, or the location of the Torah is asked to contact Yonkers Police detectives at (914) 377-7724.----------