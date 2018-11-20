Arrest after road rage incident on I-684 this morning. Suspect (in black coat) threatens driver with machete. You can hear the weapon break when he swings it against a car. pic.twitter.com/J7dmarSIXh — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) November 20, 2018

New York State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in Westchester County Tuesday morning, and video shows a suspect swinging what appears to be a machete.It happened around 8 a.m. near the Exit 8 ramp on I-684 in North Salem.According to a witness, the incident began when a car cut off a fuel truck.An argument ensued between the two drivers, and the witness said the driver of the car took out the machete and started swinging it to threaten the driver of the fuel truck.At one point, the machete broke off, and the blade hit another vehicle.Police say an off-duty law enforcement officer who was driving on the highway saw what was going on and intervened.The officer identified himself and subsequently subdued the suspect.Troopers arrived on scene shortly after and took the suspect into custody without further incident.The investigation remains ongoing.----------