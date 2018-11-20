Video: Man swings machete during apparent road rage incident in North Salem

By
NORTH SALEM, Westchester County (WABC) --
New York State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in Westchester County Tuesday morning, and video shows a suspect swinging what appears to be a machete.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the Exit 8 ramp on I-684 in North Salem.

According to a witness, the incident began when a car cut off a fuel truck.

An argument ensued between the two drivers, and the witness said the driver of the car took out the machete and started swinging it to threaten the driver of the fuel truck.

At one point, the machete broke off, and the blade hit another vehicle.

Police say an off-duty law enforcement officer who was driving on the highway saw what was going on and intervened.

The officer identified himself and subsequently subdued the suspect.

Troopers arrived on scene shortly after and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
macheteroad rageNorth SalemWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Day care owner arrested after toddlers found in street
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Woman raped in Prospect Park South, new video of suspect
Queens jury deliberating Karina Vetrano murder case
Mercy Hospital shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Suspect charged in Baby Hope death in NYC dies in custody
Show More
Suspect wanted for raping woman in Bronx building
Arrest made after racist graffiti sprawled on burial ground
Security details for Thanksgiving parade, balloon event
Male human remains found in duffel bag
Judge bars US from enforcing President Trump's asylum ban
More News