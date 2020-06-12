Video shows NYPD vehicle set on fire, suspect arrested

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the case an unmarked NYPD vehicle that was set on fire in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured the incident on Devoe and Olive streets in East Williamsburg.

It happened in the early morning hours of June 1st.

According to police, 32-year-old Michael Rodriguez poured liquid on the vehicle's windshield, placed cardboard on the windshield, then set the cardboard on fire.

The surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a cell phone toward the vehicle and appearing to either record or take photographs of the fire, then fleeing.

The fire quickly spread and damaged a second vehicle parked nearby.

Police say their vehicle, though unmarked, had a placard on the dashboard which was visible from the street identifying it as an NYPD vehicle.

