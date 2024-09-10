Extra Time: Countdown to high-stakes showdown between Harris and Trump

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Extra Time We are live from Philadelphia with a preview of the presidential debate on ABC on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will soon face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Tuesday night, moderated by ABC News.

With only weeks until Election Day, the debate is a crucial opportunity for both candidates to work to sway undecided voters in what's expected to be a close contest in November.

Eyewitness News has team coverage in Philadelphia for the debate.

As for weather, look for a perfectly pleasant September day Tuesday, with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s.



Other headlines from Monday's show:

James Earl Jones, the voice of Darth Vader, has died at the age of 93

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, best known for his innumerable movie roles and the booming voice of the character of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise, has died, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

'Great Elephant Migration' becomes one of largest outdoor art installations in NYC

An impressive art installation in Manhattan's Meatpacking District depicting 100 life-sized elephants is aiming to raise money and awareness for the animals.

