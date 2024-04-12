BUZZWORTHY: Red Elementary kids craft bee-inspired art car

Creativity takes flight! Students construct a bee orchestra on wheels. It's the school's first art car after being gifted the vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A group of students from HISD's Red Elementary are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming Art Car Parade. The kids have been working on their moving masterpiece since January.

"The Houston Art Car Parade is an institution here in Houston, we are super honored to be in the same room," Teacher Devin Venters said. "We kinda want to measure up, we don't want to present something that's less than."

This is the school's first art car. Red Elementary was one of ten schools that were donated a used car by Team Gillman in November 2023.

