SANTA ANA, Calif. -- From the intricate storytelling of Japanese manga to the colorful characters of Korean webtoons, the Bowers Museum exhibition Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form celebrates the diversity and creativity of Asian comics and anime. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore iconic characters, delve into the history and evolution of the art form, and gain insight into the cultural significance of these beloved mediums.

"It's one of the first exhibitions around the world to look at a wholistic history of Asian comics," said Mark Bustamante, Director of Special Exhibitions at the Bower Museum in Orange County, California. "This looks at comics from 20 different countries in Asia. You're not going to find other exhibitions which feature comics from Tibet, for example."

On the last Friday of the month, guests can also enjoy the related "Final Fridays" event, with after-hours access to Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form, anime screenings, and a DJ spinning in the galleries. Attendees dressed up in cosplay, will be granted free General Admission.

For more information, go to: https://www.bowers.org/index.php/current-exhibition/asian-comics-evolution-of-an-art-form