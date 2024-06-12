Extra Time: Family speaks out after grandmother shot in Brooklyn; Hunter Biden found guilty

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we speak to the family of an 84-year-old grandmother who was shot in Brooklyn, detail the Hunter Biden's guilty verdict and shocking news about Joey Chestnut.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we speak to the family of an 84-year-old grandmother who was shot in Brooklyn, detail the Hunter Biden's guilty verdict and shocking news about Joey Chestnut.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we speak to the family of an 84-year-old grandmother who was shot in Brooklyn, detail the Hunter Biden's guilty verdict and shocking news about Joey Chestnut.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we speak to the family of an 84-year-old grandmother who was shot in Brooklyn, detail the Hunter Biden's guilty verdict and shocking news about Joey Chestnut.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we speak to the family of an 84-year-old grandmother who was shot in Brooklyn, detail the Hunter Biden's guilty verdict and shocking news about Joey Chestnut.

An 84-year-old grandmother in Brooklyn, who battled and survived cancer, never expected to find herself in the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Althea Lawson was sitting on her walker not far from her home in East Flatbush Tuesday night, when bullets started flying.

Her family spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges

Meanwhile, an historic moment in Delaware on Tuesday.

A federal jury found the President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, guilty on three federal felony gun charges.

It's the first time the son of a sitting president faced a criminal trial. Prosecutors accused him of buying a gun while addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing, but he likely will receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender.

ABC's Reena Roy followed all of the developments from the courthouse in Wilmington.

Joey Chestnut 'gutted' to be out of July 4 hot dog eating contest over brand dispute

Sixteen-time champion Joey Chestnut will not compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island this year.

Chestnut now represents a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs.

Major League Eating issued a statement that said in part, "Joey has prioritized the new partnership."

Last year, Chestnut inhaled 62 hot dogs to take home the mustard yellow belt.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.