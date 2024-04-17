Extra Time: 7 jurors seated in Trump trial; Israel vows retaliation after Iran attack

Seven jurors, out of a pool of nearly 100 people, were seated Tuesday on day 2 of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail day two of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial, and the tensions in the Middle East as the world waits for Israel's response to Iran's stunning attack.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail day two of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial, and the tensions in the Middle East as the world waits for Israel's response to Iran's stunning attack. Seven jurors, out of a pool of nearly 100 people, were seated Tuesday on day 2 of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail day two of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial, and the tensions in the Middle East as the world waits for Israel's response to Iran's stunning attack. Seven jurors, out of a pool of nearly 100 people, were seated Tuesday on day 2 of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail day two of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial, and the tensions in the Middle East as the world waits for Israel's response to Iran's stunning attack. Seven jurors, out of a pool of nearly 100 people, were seated Tuesday on day 2 of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail day two of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial, and the tensions in the Middle East as the world waits for Israel's response to Iran's stunning attack.

Seven jurors, out of a pool of nearly 100 people, were seated Tuesday on day 2 of Trump's criminal trial in New York City.

The panelists who were selected are an information technology worker, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett was in Lower Manhattan with more.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Iran will respond in 'seconds' if Israel retaliates

Tensions are high as the Middle East awaits Israel's response to Iran's missile barrage on Sunday.

Israel vows to retaliate, risking further expanding the shadow war between the two foes into a direct conflict. Israeli officials have not said how or when they might strike, but as countries around the world urge Israel to show restraint, and the threat of a multi-front war mounts, it is clear that a direct Israeli attack on Iranian soil would lead to major fallout.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger is in Jerusalem with the latest developments.

Barriers preventing women from getting mammograms

Now to a health alert - and it comes in the form of an urgent new warning from the CDC about mammograms.

The agency says more than one-third of women nationwide do not get the recommended screenings.

Breast cancer kills more than 40,000 people every year in the U.S. More screenings could save lives.

The CDC says the biggest barrier for women is cost, but other factors include social isolation and unreliable transportation to or from an appointment.

Joining us with more is Dr. Lisa Richardson, Director of CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control.

Latino voters ahead of 2024 presidential election

The 2024 presidential election is only seven months away, and Latino voters in New York will certainly have a say in who becomes the next commander-in-chief.

Political analysts expect 1 million Latinos in New York to cast ballots in the November election, according to the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, or as the association is often called, NALEO.

The association expects Latino turnout in the empire state to increase by 12.4% from 2020, and more than 13% from 2016.

Joe Torres spoke with Dorian Caal from the NALEO Educational Fund, which compiled a comprehensive analysis on Latino voter turnout come November.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.