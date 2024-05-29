Extra Time: 1st day of deliberations end in Trump trial; study on peanut allergies in kids

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on the first day of jury deliberations in Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial, a new study on peanut allergies in kids and a sailboat race from New York to France.

The jury in Trump's hush money trial ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict.

The panel asked Wednesday to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case. Jurors also asked to rehear at least part of the judge's legal instructions.

The notes sent to the judge were the first burst of communication with the court after the jury of seven men and five women was sent to a private room just before 11:30 a.m. to begin weighing a verdict.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo in Lower Manhattan with more.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

New study on peanut allergies in kids

A new study is doubling down on ways to prevent peanut and other food allergies.

The study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found that infants introduced to common allergens were more than 70% less likely to develop an allergy. Doctors say putting off that introduction could actually make the situation worse.

The study aligns with current guidance, that suggests parents introduce peanut, sesame and soy into a baby's diet at four to six months of age.

Joining us with more is Dr. Patricia Fulkerson, chief of the Food Allergy, Atopic Dermatitis, and Allergic Mechanisms Section at NIAID.

New York Vendée

They're off! About 30 sailors have taken to the sea to qualify for what's been dubbed "The Everest of Sailing."

The Vendée Globe takes place every four years. Forty sailors race to circumnavigate the globe completely solo, with no help or stops to resupply. It begins in November.

The big trip's final qualifying event is taking place right now. Sailboats left New York harbor at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The 3,100-mile journey is expected to take the racers a little more than a week.

Joining us with more is skipper Boris Herrmann.

