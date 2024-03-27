Extra Time: Officer remembered; Baltimore bridge collapse

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the latest on the cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday morning.

The crew likely saved lives when they sounded a mayday call in the moments before impact.

Six people remain unaccounted for.

ABC News' Christiane Cordero joins Extra Time from Baltimore at the site of the collapse with the latest.

Plus, we have 7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth, who shares whether something similar could happen here.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Dignified transfer of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Funeral arrangements are now being made for the NYPD officer killed during a routine traffic stop on Monday.

The body of Officer Jonathan Diller left the hospital Tuesday evening to the salute of his fellow officers.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has the story.

Sean Combs investigation

New details emerged in the federal investigation that surrounds Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The hip-hop mogul is already a defendant in four civil lawsuits that involve four different women.

Now authorities descended on his estates to investigate claims of sex trafficking.

ABC News reporter Tim Pulliam reports from Los Angeles with the latest.

