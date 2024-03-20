Extra Time: Social media radicalization; e-bike safety campaign

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with Monday's deadly police shooting in Brooklyn.

Police say the man who was shot and killed in the incident might have been chasing two men after they mugged him.

Another man, an innocent bystander, was caught in that crossfire.

That victim spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu about the frightening ordeal.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

E-Bike Safety

New York City kicked off a new campaign on Tuesday aimed at urging e-bike riders and e-scooters to help keep themselves and others safe.

E-bikes account for more than 75% of all deadly bike crashes in the city and city officials believe many of those could have been prevented.

NYC Cost of Living

A sobering new report was revealed this week revealing the reality of living in New York City.

According to the United Way of the New York City and The Fund for the City of New York, it costs nearly $8,000 a month to cover basic needs of living in Lower Manhattan.

That total includes housing, food, child care, health care, and transportation.

Northwest Brooklyn has the second highest cost of living at about $7,600.

The Bronx has the lowest at just under $5,000 a month.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has more on the report.

Buffalo mass shooting lawsuit against social media companies

It's been nearly two years since a gunman walked into a Buffalo grocery store with murderous intent.

He killed 10 Black people that day.

Now a lawsuit filed by survivors of the shooting is moving forward as a judge ruled that social media sites like YouTube, Facebook and Reddit must face the suit, claiming they helped radicalize a mass shooter.

As questions about how liable these companies are and what can be done to reduce radicalization online, legal analyst Chris Melcher joins Extra Time to break down the social media-involved litigation.

