NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with books found trashed outside a school on Staten Island.

Hundreds of books on Black history, LGBTQ characters and immigration were all discovered in the garbage outside an elementary school.

Some of the books were discovered with sticky notes explaining why they were tossed, and the city education department has now launched an investigation.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

FDNY leaders apologize to NY AG Letitia James

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, along with the chief and other staff members, met on Friday to continue the conversations in terms of how to improve the department.

This comes after firefighters booed New York Letitia James during a promotions ceremony on Thursday for suing and fining Donald Trump for hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the days since, top FDNY officials have apologized to James and held calls and meetings with members who were at the ceremony.

"The members whose behavior distracted from that celebration were an embarrassment and not befitting of the world's best fire department," FDNY Chief Of Department John Hodgens said.

On the campaign trail

With the Race for the White House underway, President Biden is on the campaign trail and recently stopped in New Hampshire to discuss his proposed budget for the upcoming year.

As ABC's Perry Russom shows us, Biden's visit comes as former President Trump says cuts could be made to entitlement programs, such as social security and medicare.

Delivery workers minimum wage

New Yorkers place over 100 million food delivery orders each year through a very simple process: press a few buttons on an app and it's in their hands in about 30 minutes.

But for the delivery workers, the process is anything but simple.

Joining Extra Time with more is Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director of the Workers Justice Project.

