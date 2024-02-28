Extra Time: Jam Master Jay murder trial convictions; fast food surge pricing

NEW YORK -- More than two decades after the murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, a jury convicted two men in his death.

A Brooklyn jury convicted two men in the death of the iconic hip-hop figure, who was gunned down in a brazen shooting in his Queens studio in 2002.

An anonymous jury in federal court found Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington guilty of killing the pioneering DJ, real name Jason Mizell, over what prosecutors described as revenge for a failed drug deal.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett was at the courtroom in Downtown Brooklyn for the verdict.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Fast food price surging

One of the nation's biggest fast food chains is cooking up a major change in how it prices its menu.

Wendy's is introducing "surge pricing" to its restaurants, which will see the cost of burgers changing depending on the time of day.

With fast food prices already increasing because of inflation, Prof. Giacomo Santangelo of Economics at Fordham University joined Extra Time to discuss whether or not this will be the new normal.

Terminal 6 sneak peek

Over the years, Port Authority has been rebuilding its big three airports, and Tuesday welcomed a sneak peek at what JFK's Terminal 6 will look like when it opens in just a few years.

Eyewitness News was able to get a preview of the new $4.2 billion ten-gate terminal at Kennedy Airport, which all comes one year after the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new venture.

With completion of the project set for 2028, CEO of JFK Millenium Partners, which is the private company that's managing the construction and eventually the terminal itself, joined us to discuss the process and what everyone can expect.

