Extra Time: Mount Vernon manhunt; NYC property tax lawsuit

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the wild and deadly gun battle at a warehouse in Mount Vernon.

Police say warehouse workers were selling a large amount of marijuana and nicotine products to two people overnight on Tuesday when suddenly a van pulled up and 10 to 15 people jumped out and attempted to steal the merchandise at gun point.

A gun battle then ensued with the workers and two people were killed.

Five people were arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday, as the search continues for several others.

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis has the latest details.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show

NYC property tax lawsuit

Major changes could be coming to New York City's property tax laws.

New York's highest court has ruled the system could be in violation of federal and state housing laws.

The court sided with a group called "Tax Equity Now New York," otherwise known as "Tenny."

Tenny says the current system unfairly taxes lower income neighborhoods.

Joining us on Extra Time is Tenny Policy Director Martha Stark to discuss what this could all mean.

Tommy John Surgery

It's a medical procedure that has become synonymous with baseball pitchers: Tommy John Surgery.

The procedure was named after former MLB pitcher Tommy John, who underwent the elbow surgery 50 years ago - paving the way for thousands of pitchers throughout the past five decades.

Why is this injury so common, and how has the procedure evolved over time? Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas joins us to explain it all.

