Extra Time: Remembering Officer Diller; legacy of former Sen. Joe Lieberman

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we cover a somber day in New York as many gathered on Thursday to honor fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

Friends, family and other mourners descended on Long Island to say their final goodbyes to the officer who was shot and killed in Queens on Monday.

Thursday also saw the man accused of fatally shooting him charged with his murder.

Chantee Lans reports from Massapequa Park with the latest.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Legacy of Joe Lieberman

Former US Senator and Vice Presidential nominee Joe Lieberman passed away Wednesday at the age of 82.

On Friday, he will be laid to rest following services at temple Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

President Biden released a statement on Thursday saying in part, "Joe Lieberman and I served together in the US Senate for 20 years. He was principled, steadfast, and unafraid to stand up for what he thought was right. He was a friend."

Joining us on Extra Time is filmmaker Jonathan Gruber, who is currently directing a documentary on the late senator's life.

