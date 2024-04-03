Extra Time: Police and social media; e-waste crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with Mayor Adams defending top NYPD officials and their right to respond through social media to criticism launched against them.

The comments come after a few of the NYPD's highest-ranking leaders blasted who they call anti-police critics as they gave a final salute to one of their own.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim has the story from City Hall.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Dengue outbreak in Puerto Rico

A health alert is underway in Puerto Rico where cases of "Dengue" are on the rise.

Health officials on the island recently declared a public health emergency.

Puerto Rico's Secretary of Health said the Health Department registered 549 cases of Dengue so far this year, which far exceeds historical numbers.

Dengue is the most common mosquito-borne virus across the globe.

The secretary said all parts of Puerto Rican society must join forces to prevent contagion and the spread of this virus.

Judith Aponte, a professor at Hunter College, speaks to Joe Torres about the health alert.

What to do with your old gadgets

From defunct cell phones to busted televisions, a recent analysis by the United Nations found the amount of electronic waste generated globally grows five times faster than it can be recycled.

This can lead to a host of environmental, health and climate concerns.

CNN's Michael Yoshida joins Extra Time with more details.

